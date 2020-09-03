As Tong “Tom” Chen celebrated the opening of his new Japanese steakhouse Thursday on Galleria Drive, one of his chefs traded a steel kitchen knife and spatula for a pair of over-sized scissors.
For Chen, the ribbon cutting that marked Kabuki Japanese Cuisine’s official opening signaled the culmination of a 13-month effort – and a moment worth celebrating.
“We’re very excited,” Chen said.
He’s hopeful the region’s restaurant fans will soon find it a place to celebrate, too – inside a space that features 13 hibachi tables, a full sushi bar and a menu that also includes Japanese favorites such as udon noodles and pan-fried gyoza dumplings.
Guests will be able to get entertained by the restaurant’s 10 chefs while they prepare dishes with lobster, steak, salmon, vegetables and scallops – and other items – on sizzling hot iron Teppanyaki-style griddles.
“Great thought went into the design, including a special smokeless underground exhaust system for customer comfort and safety,” he said.
Chen was joined at the opening by representatives from the Cambria Regional Chamber, Richland Township officials and project partners – including broker CCN Properties and site owner and developer Alletram LLC.
Cambria County Commissioners Scott Hunt and Tom Chernisky, who also attended, thanked Chen for choosing the area, calling small businesses the vital “backbone” to the local economy.
Chen said he has already hired 10 chefs for the restaurant – two of which will focus solely on sushi. He’s still seeking to fill some of the other 15 positions in the restaurant, which will include servers, dishwashers and, soon, bartenders.
Some were already at work Thursday, serving families at their hibachi tables, inside a bright, stylish space lit by LED drop lighting. Cherry blossoms and other colorful flowers decorated walls underneath the space’s arched ceiling.
“Tom has done a wonderful job – and it’s clear he put a lot of preparation into this,” Richland Township Supervisor Robert Heffelfinger said.
“This is a bright moment, considering everything we’ve been through the past several months (with COVID-19 shutdowns).”
Chen owns four Japanese steakhouses across two states, three of them in Pennsylvania. One is in Belle Vernon, another in Greensburg and now, in Richland Township, he said. His original location is in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
His restaurant isn’t the first to feature hibachi service but Chen is confident “we’ll do well here.”
“I’ve been planning to come to Johnstown for about five or six years now. I think this is a good market for what we offer,” Chen said.
