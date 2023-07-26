JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic and Greater Johnstown Regional Partnership Chairman Mark Pasquerilla recently solicited support from Gov. Josh Shapiro in an ongoing effort to allow the city to enact a larger local services tax than what is otherwise permitted by Pennsylvania law.
When previously in the state’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities, Johnstown could impose a $3 per week – $156 per year – LST tax on residents and workers. Johnstown left Act 47 on April 28, which did away with that ability, meaning the tax is now at $1 per week, or $52 per year, the maximum allowed.
Even before leaving Act 47, city officials discussed the possibility of keeping the elevated LST, which would require state approval to do.
Janakovic and Pasquerilla sent a letter, dated July 13, to Shapiro, a Democrat, asking the governor to back several local projects and “one state fiscal issue that is critical to Johnstown,” referring to the LST, which was explained further in an accompanying information sheet. Sending such correspondence is common practice when individuals and organizations attempt to garner support from elected officials. Shapiro’s office could not be immediately reached for comment.
“When Johnstown had the good fortune of leaving Act 47 Distress status, PA code requires its local services tax (LST) be reduced from $3 per person/week, to $1, which will result in a 6% total budget decrease,” according to an attachment included with the letter. “Johnstown requests the same legislative treatment that Harrisburg and Scranton got, to continue the same $3 LST through this year’s PA tax code bill, or obtain other relief to cover this $900,000 annual budget hole and devote the funding exclusively to police and fire first responders.”
“Police and Fire services comprise the largest part of the City’s budget,” Janakovic wrote in an email interview. “They are core services, provided at a high level by our men and women in uniform. Unfortunately, the reality is the costs to equip, train and support our first responders are rising at a pace that exceeds inflation and any growth in the City’s tax base.
“The City is not in danger of returning to insolvency, but we want only the best for our police and fire services. Collectively as a city, we have all worked together diligently to become solvent and not regress as we move forward. Therefore, the City and local leaders have expressed their support to state leaders to allow the City to reenact the Local Services Tax, funding that would be used exclusively to fund our police and fire departments.”
Janakovic said putting money toward the police department “means more crime prevented, more crimes solved, and a safer community for all.”
They also requested the governor’s backing for four proposed state funding projects: $5 million for constructing a new Johnstown public safety building, $3 million for developing the University of Pittsburgh “FutureWorks” school of engineering in the Jupiter Building, $3.15 million for renovating the near century-old State Theater and $6 million for developing the Main Street Health Clinic and parking at the Intermodal Transit Center.
Regarding those initiatives, Pasquerilla, a member of Shapiro’s transition team, pointed to one project in particular, saying, “I think Johnstown does need a new public safety building from everything I’ve heard. It would help the police and be good for fighting crime.”
Pasquerilla and the mayor sent the same letter to state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor, 72nd District, and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland, 35th District.
Langerholc did not respond to an interview request.
Burns expressed his opposition to the proposed tripling of the LST in his own letter to Shapiro, sent on Tuesday, in which he urged “city officials to abandon this quest for higher taxes” and stated that any increased services tax “would be implemented without my support and over my protest.”
Janakovic and Pasquerilla also asked for support with other initiatives, including U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant planning.
“Johnstown has 1,900 HUD public housing and voucher supported units which include several obsolete complexes,” according to the list of requests. “Johnstown is now seeking a $500,000 U.S. HUD Choice Neighborhood Planning Grant that will create a ‘Transformation Plan’ for the most problematic complexes, and set Johnstown up for as much as $50 million in HUD implementation grant funding.”
Burns responded in his letter to Shapiro: “While I can agree with the stated goal of transforming public housing in Johnstown, if this effort does not simultaneously significantly REDUCE the number of public housing units in the county, it will ultimately do nothing to address the serious problems Johnstown and Cambria County face by having 1,900 public housing and Section 8 voucher units – a number that FAR exceeds true local need.”
He continued: “Now is the time to correct Johnstown's overabundance of public housing operated by the JHA (Johnstown Housing Authority) by making sure any transformation includes right-sizing our public housing to meet the demands of our community – and only our community.”
Other than his opposition to increasing the LST and concerns about the amount of public housing in Johnstown, Burns told the governor that he is “willing to work with Johnstown officials on the other measures contained in the requests for state funding and project priority list forwarded to me and you by Mayor Frank Janakovic and Mr. Mark Pasquerilla.”
