JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Frank Janakovic has been elected to a third term as Johnstown’s mayor.
Janakovic, a Democrat from the Coopersdale neighborhood, received 1,408 votes, or 55%, on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger John DeBartola, who trailed with 1,127, or 44%, according to unofficial results from the Cambria County Election Office.
Prior to mail-ins being counted, Janakovic led by only 14 votes.
Official results were not posted until nearly midnight.
Janakovic could not immediately be reached before The Tribune-Democrat’s deadline.
Before Election Day, he said some of his goals, if reelected, were to continue working to improve the city’s financial condition, including preparing to exit Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities, and to attract new businesses and people to the community.
DeBartola, a social service worker and LGBTQ activist, has been a frequent critic of Janakovic and how City Council operates.
“I’m just afraid now there’s going to be no change in Johnstown because nothing changed,” DeBartola said Tuesday.
DeBartola added: “I want to thank all my supporters. I want to thank Frank for his years of service, and I look forward to working with him in the future. I really want to thank my grandmother, Grace. I was a mute for seven years, and it was my grandmother who got me through it. I want to give a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to my family. She guided me through the worst part of my life, taught me to always speak the truth, even in the midst of corruption.”
