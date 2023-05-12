Name: James Shepley
Residence: Stoystown
Education: Forbes (now-North Star) High School, 1970
Occupation: Retired; worked 34 years as Pa. Department of Transportation assistant manager in Somerset County
Background: Pa. National Guard Specialist-5; North Star School Board, 2 years; Quemahoning Township auditor, 2 years; Football and basketball coach for North Star
1. Why are you running for this position?
To make Somerset County a place people would like to live and invest in.
2. What do you see as the biggest priorities for Somerset County?
The completion of Route 219; to get industries to locate in our Industrial Parks, in spaces that are empty.
3. Over the past year, concerns have been raised about employee pay in Somerset County, to the point one elected row officer has called for commissioners to raise taxes to boost wages. Where do you stand?
We need to work smarter and take a look at our budget to see where we can trim some expenses. I would vote to freeze wages for the (future) commissioners' term. I would also take a close look at all county vehicle purchases, such as Area Agency on Aging, Sheriffs Office and maintenance to see if future purchases are needed or if we can wait an extra year or so before buying new ones.
4. What are your goals if elected/reelected?
To make Somerset County a place where people can work and raise their family. A place where you can work and a place to to start a business and survive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.