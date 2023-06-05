James Edwards

I enjoy reading. I always have.
When I was in grade school, the school district would have a movie once a month for the pupils. The fee was 25 cents. I didn’t have the money, and I refused to ask my mother for the money. She worked so hard and I didn’t want to make it any harder for her, so I stayed in the classroom while my schoolmates attended the movie.
That’ when I read my first book, “The Call of the Wild.” I was hooked.
Now I read three newspapers, Facebook postings and an endless stream of emails.
To be honest, I’m tired of reading about politics.
I recently read an article I found fascinating and interesting. The story was about a marine archeologist using undersea drones to locate the wreck of Ernest Shackleton’s ship “Endurance.”
The story claims the ship was in excellent condition.
The dictionary defines Shackleton ship’s name, “Endurance,” as “the ability to withstand hardships and to sustain prolonged stressful efforts and adversity.” That definition clearly describes Shackleton and his crew as they experienced a shipwreck and a harrowing trek across Antarctica.
Peter Drucker, the “guru” of American management, always advocated that “creating the future instead of waiting for it to arrive is the path to success.” Shackleton, a world-famous explorer, wasn’t waiting for his future to arrive when he organized the exploration of Antarctica.
The article also described the “help wanted” ad Shackleton ran to find companions to join him on his expedition.
According to the article, the ad contained several requirements to be accepted as a companion. It would be a hazardous journey with a low wage in an always dark, bitterly cold environment, in which you would be in constant danger. A safe return would be doubtful, but if you did return, you would be honored and recognized as a hero.
If Shackleton ran a “help wanted” ad today, I wonder what the response would be.
A Department of Defense report cites that 77% of young Americans between the ages of 17 and 24 are unfit for military service. It’s doubtful if they would be accepted by Shackleton for his expedition.
I wonder how the remaining percentage of young men or women of today would respond to Shackleton’s ad – the young men and women who have become accustomed to the comfortable lifestyle they enjoy.
Would they be willing to come out of their comfortable apartments, where they can work from home for a high salary, to become a companion on a danger-filled, low-wage journey? Why would they, when they can stay home and earn more money on government-funded handouts?
Would they be willing to sacrifice a spring break vacation in sunny Florida for a journey in total darkness and bitter cold?
When they were locked down to avoid the COVID-19 virus, would they now be willing to venture out to face total darkness, danger and bitter cold?
In today’s culture, would Shackleton have been able to sign up enough companions to make the journey? Are too many of us unwilling to face the challenges that daily life puts in front of our marriage, family, friendships, jobs, inflation or illegal immigrants in our country?
That’s why many of us may be frustrated and unhappy.
However, there is good news. Because of the pandemic, the inflation, the current political environment and the open border policy, times are changing. The comfortable life we have grown accustomed to may not be around much longer. That may be good because that may force us to become more like the courageous, determined, strong men who joined Shackleton on his journey.
I believe men and women like this are still around. These men and women will endure the challenges we face and will eventually prevail, just as Shackleton and his crew did.
James M. Edwards Sr. is a retired president and CEO of WJAC Inc. and the Johnstown Chiefs, and general manager of WJAC-TV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.