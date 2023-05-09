James Edwards

Here we go again. The next presidential election is more than 500 days away. Yet a number of politicians have declared their desire to run for president.
The headline-grabbing presidential candidates are Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
They both want a rematch of the 2020 election.
Trump is convinced he won the 2020 election.
Biden knows he won the 2020 election and would win again.
They both have opponents and have serious negative baggage to face. Biden’s age and performance as president, and Trump’s bull-in-a-China-shop personality and massive legal problems. No one can predict who will be the Democrats’ or Republicans’ nominee to be their candidate for president.
A lot can happen between now and the primary election for the 2024 presidential election.
We live in precarious times.
We face internal, external and international threats – threats that are dangerous to the republic. We are experiencing a messed-up country where there is an erosion of freedom, security, common sense and reasoning.
We are at the mercy of the media manipulators, porous borders, persistent inflation, runaway government spending and rampant crime.
Since I’m a hard-core conservative Republican, I will not comment on the type of candidates the Democrats need to nominate, but I will comment on the type of candidate I strongly believe the Republicans need to nominate.
We need to nominate a candidate we know who can defeat the progressive ideology, replace the leaders who keep making the same mistakes and never learn from history.
Someone who strongly believes everyone should be treated equally regardless of color, creed, religion or gender.
Someone we can trust to properly educate our children so they receive a well-balanced education that prepares them for reality. We need leaders who will adhere to the Constitution to the best of their ability – who may under-promise and over-deliver. This candidate will defend free markets, civil rights, the rule of law and national security.
A president who can lead without violence, but with proven principles grounded in moral reasoning and practical application and never lose faith. Finding a candidate with these qualifications will not be an easy task, but it can be done.
While America may be flawed, we can move forward.
All we need is grim determination and creative innovation along with dedication to the ideals of freedom, refraining from infringing on the rights of others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.