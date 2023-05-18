INDIANA, Pa. – The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center will hold an enrollment fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at its Indiana Outpatient Clinic, 570 Oakland Ave., Indiana.
Enrollment specialists, veteran service officers and veteran benefits administration representatives will be able to assist veterans in enrolling into VA healthcare and filing service-connected disability claims.
The event also will include representatives from James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center’s Whole Health, Women’s Health, Mental Health and Connected Care teams, along with team members from other service areas.
Information: 814-943-8164, ext. 18616, or 814-943-8164, ext. 14592.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.