James Blachly

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There are times I find myself in awe of how we got here.
When I walk out on stage to rehearse and perform with our Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, I am working with a group of musicians that has been through so much together. Some have auditioned only recently, but most are players who were with us when I arrived, or who joined shortly after I was named music director in 2016.
For seven years, we have made music together. We have performed (Gustav) Mahler symphonies and music from “Top Gun,” and everything in between.
We have performed at our home at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, but also in the mills, at the airport, at Cochran Auditorium – in more places than I can list, all over the four counties that we serve. We have performed music with soloists who play all over the world, and with local artists whose talents we have only just begun to discover. We have collaborated with every local arts organization.
Through our music making, I have also been able to get to know so many of you – our audience. And that means that if you experience loss, as several of you have, we feel that loss with you.
Blessed are those that mourn.
I chose the Brahms Requiem to perform on Saturday because it is a piece that takes the universal, and makes it personal; and it takes the deeply personal – Brahms’ own experience of grief at the loss of his mother – and makes it universal. He wrote this Requiem not only to honor the dead, but specifically to comfort the living. He wrote this music for all of us.
The word that returns over and over in the biblical texts that Brahms set to music is “trösten,” which means “to comfort.”
“I will comfort you as a mother comforts her child,” one text says, in music sung lovingly by our soprano soloist. “But now Lord, who shall comfort me?”
Brahms sets this with anguished questioning. Now that his mother has died – who will comfort him then?
As we perform this music of comfort, we will perform for all of you who mourn. There will be many of you who I will hold with me as I conduct from the podium, whose loss is known. But I know there will be hundreds of others in the audience who mourn privately, whose loss is known to them alone.
My hope is that this music will give you solace and healing, and for those who are in a season of life that is filled with joy, I believe this music will also move, inspire and touch you.
I’ve never heard our chorus sound so powerful, and so beautiful, so connected to the meaning of the text. With Jeffrey Webb, they have learned to perform one of the most challenging pieces of music for chorus and orchestra, and they have risen to the occasion – musically as well as spiritually. For this concert, they are joined and strengthened by the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Chorale, directed by Craig Denison. And our orchestra supports them at every turn.
Our two world-class soloists, Sarah Brailey, who won a Grammy with me in 2021, and Tyler Duncan, who comes to us from the Metropolitan Opera, will share their music with us in a profound way.
On the first half, we will also premiere the piece so many of you helped us create, Tommy Dougherty’s Sounds of Johnstown, with recordings you have submitted, and Samuel Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915, a piece that evokes the warmth of a loving family in a safe and welcoming hometown.
We will complete our 94th season of Hometown on Saturday. It has been a truly incredible year together. But you know us – at the JSO, we are always looking to the future, so at Saturday’s concert, we will unveil our next year’s plans. We are so very excited about all we have in store together.
We hope you will be with us Saturday for a night that I have been personally preparing for since I was chosen to lead this orchestra in 2016.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will perform songs of comfort at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center in Richland Township.
