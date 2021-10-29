JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A boy in a Ghostbusters costume walked around a photography exhibit on Friday at Johnstown’s Heritage Discovery Center museum, gazing at photographs by Stephen Mallon of trains and mountains of recycled materials.
Completely ignoring the Halloween-themed games set up in the middle of the room, Lucas Effinger, 6, was in awe of the large photos on the wall.
“He likes the pictures better than the games,” said his grandmother, Melissa Bosley.
Not only was the Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s “Halloween Hullabaloo” event fun, parents said, it also showed people what the museum offers.
“We came last year and were excited they had it again,” Amy Minor said as her costumed 10-year-old daughter feverishly threw wiffle balls at a spider-shaped target that hung from the ceiling.
“This Halloween event is interactive,” she said. “The kids play, and they can also look at artifacts and exhibits around the walls. It opens things up for them.”
It was apparent that rainy weather may have kept many families from coming out for the event. Nonetheless, a steady stream of families visited the four sites where the Halloween Hullabaloo was presented Friday by JAHA.
“With the rain, it’s a damper, but I think it’s good turnout,” said JAHA Children’s Museum coordinator Marisa Tracey. “We love to see families coming out and having fun.”
Halloween activities were spread out across the Heritage Discovey Center at 201 Sixth Ave, the Wagner Ritter House and Garden at 418 Broad St. and Peoples Natural Gas Park at 90 Johns St., and The Gap Group hosted a trunk or treat with more than 30 cars at Roxbury Park.
Kayden Fabina, 9, and her sister let their imaginations loose while making jack-o-lantern crafts at People’s Natural Gas Park. Kayden said her jack-o-lantern’s name was Jimmy Ball, and he was missing teeth because he fell off his bicycle.
Tracey’s husband, Pitt-Johnstown professor Matt Tracey, was a “mad scientist” for the evening, demonstrating some spooky science experiments – one with a connection to Johnstown’s coal mining history.
When ignited, a mixture of calcium carbide and water burns to produce acetylene gas. In the past, the gas was used to light coal miners’ lamps in the area’s mines. On Friday, Tracey filled a jack-o-lantern with the mixture and lit it, causing its pre-carved facial features to explode from the pumpkin.
Wendy Cannonie’s 2-year-old son, Elliot, participated in the museum’s activities wearing a Scooby-Doo costume.
“This gives families the opportunity for their children to have a safe and fun Halloween while also showcasing what we have at the museum,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.