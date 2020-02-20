This event is guaranteed to be a leaping good time.
Johnstown Area Heritage Association will host its Leap Into Leap Day from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 29 in the Johnstown Children’s Museum at Heritage Discovery Center, 601 Sixth Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Marisa Tracey, children’s events and program coordinator, said because leap day only comes every four years and this year, with it being on a Saturday, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to offer something big in the museum.
“I wanted it to be a little bit larger than some of our other events, we thought about our Halloween event and how popular that is and we wanted to model this off of that,” she said.
“We’re doing it as an after-hours event so we can do it throughout the whole museum.”
There will be games, crafts and activities on the second and third floors of the discovery center.
“We’re doing a build your own snack station, where kids can do frogs on a log or do little pond cups, and we’re making pond punch, and there will be some cookie decorating,” Tracey said. “We’re hoping to have a really big fun event.”
A special feature for the event will include a brief workshop on the science behind leap day with Pitt-Johnstown professor Matt Tracey.
“He’ll be doing two science demos and explaining what leap day is and why we celebrate it and we’ll be doing a couple different little experiments,” Tracey said.
In addition, a kid-friendly Zumba session featuring lots of leaps with Sherry Lynn from Sherry Lynn’s Dance Center will be held.
Children are encouraged to dress as their favorite leaping animal.
“They will receive a prize, so we hope to have lot of bunnies, frogs, grasshoppers and kangaroos running around,” Tracey said.
She said she hopes those who attend will learn a little bit about leap day, especially the younger children who are experiencing the day for the first time.
“We hope to build the foundation of what leap day is and why it comes and we definitely want families to have fun together,” Tracey said.
Admission is $3 for members and $5 for general public.
Preregistration is suggested.
For more information, call 814-539-1889 or visit www.jaha.org.
