A Lunch & Learn event will be held at Johnstown Area Regional Industries from noon to 1:15 p.m. Oct. 31.
Brian Law, president of Prime Design Solutions and Innovative Tomato, will discuss how storytelling can be used for customer acquisition and engagement.
The cost to attend the event is $5 per person, which includes lunch. To register, visit www.jari.com and click on the calendar to access registration forms, or contact Jenn Seese at jseese@jari.com.
Registrations are required by Oct. 30. No-shows on the day of the event will be billed.
