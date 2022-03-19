JOHNSTOWN – Visitors to the Heritage Discovery Center on Saturday got a taste of the history of Johnstown's Cambria City section with the Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s presentation of “From Germania to JAHA” on Saturday evening.
The event showcased the museum and the history of the building and the community.
Displays featured information and artifacts from the Germania Brewing Co. which was built in Cambria City in 1907. The building included a five-story brewhouse, a bottling plant, and a cooperage and warehouse. The company was later put out of business in 1919, by prohibition. The building became Ferguson Packing Co., then later housed Morris Electric Supply Co. and Morris Paper Co. The building was turned into the home of the Heritage Discovery Center in 2001 which is owned and operated by JAHA.
Artifacts from Bethlehem Steel were also on display.
Live music was featured throughout the night along with samplings of local spirits and traditional foods.
Jeff and Melissa Pounding moved from Virginia to Johnstown over a year ago, and the event was the Southmont couple’s first visit to the Discovery Center.
“Johnstown has a lot of history and it’s all based on the steel industry and everything that you see here and so we’re learning about where we live which is awesome,” Melissa Pounding said.
Jeff Pounding said that it was nice to see the local history in a different way. His wife added that he had his first pierogi at the event.
“I love history and I have a pretty good understanding about the local history," he said. "But it’s nice to come down and see the photographs and a little description of what was going on at the time and it’s nice.”
