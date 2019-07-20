Probably a handful of people from the Johnstown area attended Woodstock.
Meanwhile, day after day, there was a small group in the traditionally conservative city growing their hair long, wearing tie-dye shirts, hanging out in head shops and listening to Jimi Hendrix, Jefferson Airplane, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Richie Havens and Santana on vinyl.
A culture clash was occurring between members of different generations over politics, fashion, music, values and the Vietnam War.
On Wednesday, Johnstown Area Heritage Association plans to host an event where folks can come together and discuss the historic concert that took place from Aug. 15–18, 1969, in Bethel, New York, Johnstown’s reaction to the counterculture and the overall impact the 1960s had on the United States.
“50th Anniversary of Woodstock: A Panel Discussion” is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday inside the Frank & Sylvia Pasquerilla Heritage Discovery Center in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood.
“As much as this is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, we would also like it to commemorate the essence of the ‘60s in Johnstown and what it meant to experience that,” JAHA curator Andrew Lang said. “You have a small sampling of people who did go to Woodstock and can provide some really great experiences.
“But you had any number of people who lived in Johnstown during the ’60s that can relate what that experience was like – what it was like to deal with the counterculture, to be a part of the counterculture, to be in opposition to the counterculture, what people in Johnstown thought about these things, how it all came together and how Johnstown as a community navigated a period of really significant social change at that time.”
The panel will include moderator Thomas Kiffmeyer, a professor of history at Morehead State University. Organizers hope for a free-flowing conversation involving not only the panelists, but also the members of the audience.
JAHA President and CEO Richard Burkert is expected to share some of his thoughts about having personally attended Woodstock and about what led to the counterculture revolution in the nation.
“I think there were a lot of gateways into it,” Burkert said. “Some of it was just rejecting traditional American values. That sense of rebellion was afoot in the ’60s. I think a lot of it was fueled by perception changes created by drugs, LSD, that changed your consciousness. Some of it was political, with the Vietnam War.”
