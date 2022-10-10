Johnstown Area Heritage Association has joined Museums for All to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
Through the program, anyone receiving food assistance (SNAP) can visit the Johnstown Flood Museum or the Heritage Discovery Center/Johnstown Children’s Museum for a reduced admission fee of $3 per person.
The reduced admission is available to up to four people with the presentation of a SNAP electronic benefits transfer card.
Similar reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 900 participating museums across the country, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos and history museums.
Information: www.museums4all.org.
