The burgeoning blacksmithing community in Johnstown is about to make another big move forward thanks to a relationship between the Johnstown Area Heritage Association and the Artist-Blacksmith’s Association of North America.
ABANA, a nonprofit organization that promotes the past, present and future of blacksmithing, has entered a 10-year lease to use the JAHA-owned, century-old Johnstown Train Station as its first-ever permanent headquarters. The city’s rich steel and blacksmithing history played an important role in the 47-year-old group selecting Johnstown.
“What attracted? Absolutely, it’s an iron city,” ABANA President Leigh Morrell said.
The association plans to use its portion of the train station, located at 47 Walnut St., for an office, gallery, retail shop, library and wall of fame. A 2021 conference in Johnstown is already being planned.
JAHA President Richard Burkert envisions the ABANA headquarters as part of a larger transportation and education center at the train station.
“Johnstown is a place where you want to learn about America’s industrialization and how that changed the country,” Burkert said. “What this gives us is one more themed attraction. We see the train station as being kind of a hub for tourism, as well as a transportation hub.”
Johnstown is already home to the Center for Metal Arts, which, in 2018, opened at the former Cambria Iron Co. blacksmith shop, a 19th-century structure with a historic power hammer.
“ABANA coming to Johnstown will give blacksmiths that come to CMA something else to do blacksmith-related, like go see the ABANA gallery or go look through the ABANA archives,” said Patrick Quinn, Center for Metal Arts’ executive director. “It can help make a much more well-rounded experience for somebody interested in forging when they come to CMA for a workshop.”
Quinn emphasized, though, that “we are not creating any formal partnerships with ABANA. We are going to be friendly neighbors.”
