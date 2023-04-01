JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The large red brick building located at the intersection of Broad Street and Sixth Avenue has long been one of the most instantly recognizable and important structures in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood.
Constructed in 1907, it was originally home to Germania Brewing Co.
The building also served as a meat and dairy processing and packing plant, electric company headquarters and paper supply business before its current role as the Frank & Sylvia Pasquerilla Heritage Discovery Center.
That rich history was celebrated on Saturday when Johnstown Area Heritage Association, which owns the structure, hosted the second annual “From Germania to JAHA” party.
“What’s really fun about ‘From Germania to JAHA’ is that this building is so spectacular,” said Shelley Johansson, the association’s director of marketing and communications. “If the story that you’re telling is the story of early industrial America, there’s hardly a better building that you could possibly imagine for this.”
Johansson described the structure as “stunning” and having “all this wonderful history.”
“It’s very Johnstown,” she said.
The gathering included live music, food, drinks and the opportunity for guests to tour the history displays.
“I think, for us, we’re just very excited to be a part of an event that celebrates the history of Johnstown, an event that raises money for a good cause,” said Amanda Alt, drummer for The Evergreens, an indie folk duo. “They put on so many great events throughout the year, so we’re just glad to play a small role in it.”
The organization used the get-together as a way to draw attention to its other activities, such as operating the Johnstown Flood Museum and hosting the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival.
“JAHA is just a great organization, doing what they do, promoting the area,” said Brad Clemenson, one of the more than 100 individuals who attended the event. "They touch a lot of people and create a lot of energy in the community."
