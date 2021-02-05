Johnstown's biggest annual concert might be returning this year to the delight of local music lovers.
On Friday, the Johnstown Area Heritage Association announced that the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival has tentatively been scheduled for Oct. 1-2. The event took a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival, if held, will take place later than its usual August timeframe.
A final announcement as to whether the show will take place will come no later than May 1.
“Our event requires such a long planning period that we think it’s prudent to delay from our usual dates – for example, tickets usually go on sale in mid-March, which just isn’t feasible under current circumstances,” Ron Carnevali, festival chairman, said.
“But we wanted to let people know our tentative plans now, so that our sponsors, fans and friends can plan accordingly as we all wait for the COVID vaccine to become more widely available.”
Check back with The Tribune-Democrat soon for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.