A Johnstown man was allegedly caught with drugs on Tuesday after police stopped his bicycle after he peddled through a stop sign, authorities said.
Jackson Township police charged Dakota Kirby Stein, 24, of the 100 block of Trout Street, with seven misdemeanor drug-related counts and summary counts of running a stop sign and failing to have proper equipment.
According to a criminal complaint, township police allege that Stein was riding a bicycle when he failed to stop at a stop sign on Balsam Street at Warrior Street just after midnight.
After Stein gave police permission to search him, they allegedly found a pill bottle with suspected LSD, a methamphetamine pipe, a hypodermic needle, a marijuana pipe, a pill container with a plastic bag containing methamphetamine and a bag containing marijuana.
Stein was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $2,500 bond.
