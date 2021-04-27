Jackson Township police are searching for individuals responsible for four burglaries in the Mile Hill Road area, authorities said.
Burglars forced their way in houses when no one was home, making off with jewelry and firearms, said Philip Vaught, officer in charge of the police department.
There was been four burglaries this year, the last one on April 4. The township is increasing police patrols in the area, Vaught said.
Residents should keep doors locked and property well-lighted. Anyone who sees suspicious activity should call the Cambria County nonemergency number at 814-472-2100.
