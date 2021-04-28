Jackson Township police are searching for individuals responsible for four burglaries in the Mile Hill Road area, authorities said.
Burglars force their way in houses when no one is home, making off with jewelry and firearms, said Philip Vaught, officer in charge of the police department.
There have been four burglaries this year, the most recent one on April 4.
The township is increasing police patrols in the area, Vaught said.
Residents should keep doors locked and property well lighted.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity should call the Cambria County non-emergency number 814-472-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.