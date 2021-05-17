A storage shed fire spread to a nearby mobile home Sunday in Jackson Township, but no one was injured in the blaze, Jackson Township fire officials said.
The fire was reported on the 100 block of Trout Street, bringing Jackson and East Taylor townships and Nanty Glo Borough fire departments to the scene, Jackson Township Assistant Chief Donnie Ochenrider said.
Crews attacked the fire at the mobile home first and were able to keep the damage minimal, he said.
The wooden shed and its contents sustained heavy damage, Ochenrider added.
He said it was clear the fire originated somewhere in the shed, but a state police fire marshal is working to determine the cause.
