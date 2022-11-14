VINTONDALE – One week after a line leak first occurred at a gas storage facility in Jackson Township, the leak has still not been repaired, according to an official with Equitrans Midstream Corp.
Operations to halt the venting of gas at the company’s Rager Mountain storage facility, 555 Dishong Mountain Road, were delayed Wednesday due to a change in wind conditions. The change required a relocation of the on-site equipment to ensure safe operations, according to the company. By Thursday, all equipment had been in place, according to an update from the company.
Tooling was installed to redirect the gas flow away from the immediate vicinity of the storage wellhead.
According to the company, efforts to halt the venting began Friday at which time an obstruction was encountered.
Crews began work to identify the obstruction, and those activities concluded Sunday.
On Monday, work was expected to begin to remove the obstruction, according to the company.
Equitrans had been granted approval to begin withdrawing gas from four of the storage wells at the facility. According to the company, the work will reduce the pressure of the overall gas flow in the facility.
The leak was first reported Nov. 6 at approximately 3:30 p.m., with the company’s technicians arriving around 4:15 p.m. to find natural gas venting from one of the 10 storage wells.
The company and the Jackson Township fire department also deemed there was no hazard to the public that night, but a loud noise could be heard from the scene.
Cudd Well Control has been retained by the gas company to assist in assessing the well and addressing the venting of gas.
The flow of gas in and out of the Rager Mountain storage facility has been temporarily suspended and, as of Monday afternoon, there was no estimate for when the facility will be back in service.
A community hotline (888-574-6944) has been set up to provide general updates as incident management continues.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
