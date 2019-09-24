A pair of local emergency responders were the recipients of a donation by a new neighboring business on Tuesday.
The Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company and police department were presented checks from representatives from Competitive Power Ventures during a brief presentation Tuesday afternoon.
The fire company was given $25,000, and the police department was presented with $10,000 from Competitive Power Ventures, a Maryland-based power generation development company that is currently building a nearly $1 billion natural gas facility in Jackson Township.
“One of CPV’s main mottos is safety, and the other is community. To put those two together – it makes sense to us to give back to the community. And the best way to give to the community with immediate effects is to give to the first responders,” said Jeff Ahrens, CPV’s vice president of engineering construction. “They know what they need and giving it to them not only makes the community safe, it also makes the power plant facility safe.
“So it’s a win-win,” he said.
“We want to become a part of the community and continue to give back.”
Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company President Stephen Yarina said the money donated to the department will be used to purchase new equipment.
“Over the course of the construction of the plant, the fire company has purchased different specialized equipment that could be used in a rescue situation at the plant,” he said. “This equipment could be used in other instances but we bought it specifically because this is a whole new area that we are going to have to deal with in protecting and working with other mutual aid departments.”
Yarina noted that while the majority of CPV’s donation will go towards new equipment, a portion of it will be used to purchase a new fire truck, which will carry the specialized equipment.
The fire company president said there are plans for the department to purchase the new truck within the next year.
Jackson Township police Captain Phil Vaught said his crew will also be receiving new equipment.
“The majority of it is going for upgrading our portable radios that we wear day-to-day while on shift,” Vaught said.
“Our last ones were probably about 10 years old and you can imagine what 10 years of getting beat up will do.
“So the majority of it will go towards that, and the other will be to help with any other upgrades that goes with our cars.”
Vaught said having a police department with advanced technology comes with the cost of maintaining it.
“We can run people’s criminal histories right from our vehicle,” he said. “That maintenance in itself is expensive. So we’ll be using that money for that purpose.
“This doesn’t happen very often,” Vaught said. “For CPV to reach out and offer something like that – that’s the ultimate handshake in the community.”
