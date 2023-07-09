VINCO, Pa. – Food, fun and family entertainment abounded at the Jackson Township Community Festival that wrapped up on Sunday.
The three-day event drew massive crowds that required shuttle services constantly running to accommodate the numerous visitors, who attended for a variety of reasons.
Linda Jurco made the trip from Ohio to lend a hand with the festivities alongside her longtime friend Janet Hagerich.
“I’ve really enjoyed it,” Jurco said. “It’s the nicest festival I’ve ever been to.”
The fair took place at Veterans Park behind the Jackson Township Senior Center on Adams Avenue. Local food and craft vendors set up their wares, bands played throughout the weekend and a classic car show was held, among other attractions.
Hagerich used to operate the funnel cake stand before handing it over to her church, Singer Hill Grace Brethren Church, and still helps out.
“We have a good area,” she said, adding that the festival is fun for everyone, especially children.
Lou Curcio and his wife, Kate Curcio, brought their two boys to the morning church service under the tent on Sunday and stuck around to check out the goings-on, despite the rain.
Kate Curcio said that she grew up nearby and that attending the festival, now in its 18th year, is a tradition for her. She loves searching for specific foods that she doesn’t get the rest of the year.
“It’s nice to see the local vendors,” Kate Curcio said.
Boone Curcio, 7, said his favorite part of the gathering was the petting zoo, while his brother, Louis Curcio III, agreed with their mother that eating fair food was the best.
Louis Curcio described the celebration as a great family- friendly festival and said that he likes the close community aspect.
Other events on Sunday included a basket raffle at Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company next door.
Dorothy Dawson attended the festival specifically for that raffle; she said she usually comes every year and likes interacting with all the people who stop by.
For Sharon Farabaugh, who owns Nanty Glo-based One Stop Sandwich Shop, the three-day event was a success.
She said she sold out on Friday because she didn’t expect such a large crowd, and on Saturday business was just as good.
Mary Adams, secretary of the Jackson Township Heritage Committee that organizes the fair, said that this year was jam-packed full of people and that there were more food and craft vendors than ever before.
She was sad to see the rain dampen the festivities on Sunday, but was pleased with this year’s festival.
“Overall, it’s great this year,” Adams said. “It’s just a nice way to bring everybody together.”
