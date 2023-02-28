JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A federal court judge granted the motion last month of a Jackson Township couple asking to dismiss a case they filed against the Sunoco Pipeline in federal court without prejudice, claiming their property was damaged by work to install the Mariner East 2 pipeline and by conditions that followed.
Ronald and Jane Shawley filed the lawsuit on Dec. 14, saying they allowed the company access to their property to construct the Mariner East 2 pipeline, but now experience regular flooding of their home, often with raw sewage from a compromised septic system, which they say has caused damage to household appliances, furniture, walls and floors – and a lack of access to clean, potable groundwater.
On Jan. 25, John Kotsatos, a personal injury lawyer from Easton, Northampton County, filed a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice so that the couple’s case could be refiled in “state court."
The motion was granted by Judge Stephanie L. Haines on Jan. 26.
The couple had been seeking $150,000 in damages, citing private nuisance and negligence.
Online court records do not indicate that the lawsuit has been refiled.
