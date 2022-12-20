JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Jackson Township couple have sued Sunoco Pipeline in federal court, claiming their property was damaged by work to install the Mariner East 2 pipeline and by conditions that followed.
Ronald and Jane Shawley filed the lawsuit on Dec. 14, saying they allowed the company access to their property to construct the Mariner East 2 pipeline, but now experience regular flooding of their home, often with raw sewage from a compromised septic system, which they say has caused damage to household appliances, furniture, walls and floors – and a lack of access to clean, potable groundwater.
According to the lawsuit, the couple’s septic tank was damaged during construction, which caused sewage to come up into their kitchen sink.
The Shawleys are represented by John Kotsatos, a personal injury lawyer from Easton, Northampton County.
A lawsuit tells one side of a debate. Attempts to obtain comment from Sunoco on Tuesday were not successful.
The Mariner East 2 pipeline is an underground natural gas extension of the Mariner East 1 pipeline, owned by Sunoco.
The Shawleys’ lawsuit claims that contaminants were found in multiple appliances connected to water sources in the couple’s home.
The lawsuit also claims that as part of the construction activities, Sunoco Pipeline drilled a horizontal borehole onto the Shawley property.
In August, Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a news release stating that Sunoco and ETC Pipeline, subsidiaries of Energy Transfer LP, of Dallas, had been convicted of criminal charges related to conduct during the construction of two major pipelines: Mariner East 2 and Revolution.
Energy Transfer agreed to contribute $10 million toward water restoration of properties along those pipelines.
The Cambria County couple are seeking $150,000 in damages, citing private nuisance and negligence.
