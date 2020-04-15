A Jackson Township couple face theft charges, accused of using 2,500 gallons of water that they did not pay for, authorities said.
Township police on Monday charged Chance Daniel Griffon, 33, and Nicole Marie Boast, 36, both of the 100 block of Fir Street, with theft of services.
According to a criminal complaint, police said the Jackson Township Water Authority had shut off water service. The couple were somehow able to turn on the water at the curb, using about 2,500 gallons of water between March 7 and April 7, police Capt. Philip Vaught said.
The amount of water that was used equaled about $34. There was also a $50 shut-off fee, the complaint said.
Griffon and Boast will answer the charges before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, at a later date.
