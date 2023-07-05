A community celebration with a variety of music, food and activities will be offered at an upcoming weekend festival.
The 18th annual Jackson Township Community Festival will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park, 200 Adams Ave., off state Route 271 in Vinco.
Brian McDermott, festival committee member, said the festival attracts large crowds and is a great opportunity for the community to get together with family and friends.
“It’s an opportunity to provide the community with some entertainment and activities, and it’s a weekend of fun in the sun,” he said.
The festival will open with a car cruise-in at 5 p.m. Friday.
There is no entry fee, and the first 75 vehicles will receive dash plaques.
“People start lining up at 2 p.m. to get the best spots,” McDermott said. “We close off all the local roads that we can, and we get a really nice turnout for the car show. We see all types of cars.”
That Oldies Band will entertain at 6 p.m., followed by Giants of Science at 8 p.m.
There will be 68 food and merchandise vendors, as well as festival attractions and activities, which will be open from 5 to 9 p.m.
“There’s a really great selection and many of them are local and community organizations,” McDermott said. “It’s good quality festival food.”
Booths and attractions will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Entertainment will feature Michael Band at 1 p.m., Milestone at 3 p.m., Dillons at 5 p.m. and Fuse at 8 p.m.
On Sunday, the day will begin with Singer Hill Grace Brethren Church holding a community service at 10 a.m. under the tent.
Festival attractions and activities will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New this year will be a cornhole tournament at noon.
Johnstown Button Box will perform at noon, and Campfire Acoustic will entertain at 2 p.m.
“We try to keep our ear to the ground and see what some of the favorites are, and if you stick with the local popular bands you can’t go wrong,” McDermott said. “It’s all very entertaining and good-listening music.”
There also will be children’s games and activities, a bounce house, face-painting, petting zoo, Exotic Adventures animal show, hayrides, tractor pull and cutest baby contest.
In addition, a basket party and 50/50 raffles will be held throughout the weekend.
“This is a community-driven event and we want to see everyone have a good time,” McDermott said. “Bring the kids out, eat some great good and listen to wonderful music, and make it an annual event.”
There is no admission or parking fee.
Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company will sponsor a beer and beverage tent.
For more information, visit www.jacksontwppa.com or www.facebook.com/Jackson-Heritage-Festival-275780779516157.
Kelly Urban can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
