The Jackson East Taylor Sewer Authority was one of several entities to receive loans for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects across the state through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
The authority received a $5.5 million loan to install 22,000 feet of gravity sewer and 3,000 feet of force main, as well as construction of a new pump station and pump replacement in two pump stations, according to a press release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.
State Rep. Frank Burns said the loan will allow the authority to address a multitude of malfunctioning sewer system issues.
“Proper sewage treatment is vital for the 72nd Legislative District to grow economically and to provide proper quality of life for those who live there,” Burns said. “I’ve made acquisition of state funds a top priority, to the point of adding a grant writer to my staff, and those efforts continue paying off big-time.”
The project will eliminate the use of failing on-lot systems throughout the area and eliminate pollution of nearby properties and streams.
Wolf announced $98 million in PENNVEST loans for 16 projects across 11 counties on Thursday.
“The projects approved today continue to demonstrate the commonwealth’s commitment to partnering with communities to ensure clean, safe water facilities for Pennsylvania’s citizens,” Wolf said.
“This funding plays a vital role in rebuilding our aging infrastructure and restoring a strong foundation for communities to continue to grow.”
The funding for the projects originate from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency and recycled loan payments from previous PENNVEST awards.
Funds for these projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST for review.
“PENNVEST funding has provided much-needed financial assistance to Pennsylvania’s communities for decades, but as the need for costly infrastructure improvements continues to grow, so must our responsibility to be a commensurate partner in those investment increases.”
