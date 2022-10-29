INDIANA, Pa. – The University Museum at Indiana University of Pennsylvania is seeking artists to be featured in an exhibition to be held Jan. 21 through March 4 in Sutton Hall.

Artwork such as paintings, drawings, photography, sculpture, digital, fiber and prints with a focus on the theme of the environment will be accepted.

All artwork must be original, professionally framed and ready for hanging with wire if two-dimensional.

There is a $25 entry fee for up to five works.

Entry deadline is Nov. 19.

Artists are to submit their name, contact information, high-resolution photos of their work and description of their art experience and resume or CV to IUPArtSubmission@gmail.com.

