INDIANA, Pa. – Christina Koren, director of strategic partnerships at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, has been named to Pennsylvania Business Central’s “Top 100” list of business leaders.
Koren has more than 16 years of experience in post-secondary education and acts as an ambassador-at-large for IUP. She develops partnerships with businesses, nonprofits and governmental organizations in and outside the area.
Before working at IUP, she held the titles of executive director of mission and community engagement and of director of government affairs and institutional advancement at other regional institutions.
In addition to her educational career, she serves on the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership, the Bishop Carroll Catholic High School board, the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations work group and the Armstrong-Indiana Career Pathways Partnership Executive Committee.
