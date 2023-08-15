INDIANA – A video showcasing Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s commitment to student success has earned a Mid-Atlantic Emmy nomination from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
“A Life-Changing Experience – Connections” was produced by members of the school’s division of student affairs and is part of the overall excellence award nominees in the education-schools category.
“This is an incredible honor for IUP,” Vice President for Student Affairs Tom Segar said in a release.
The video was released during the spring 2022 semester and was created by Bill Hamilton, Brian Henry and Emily Smith from the office of marketing and communications, and tells the story of IUP University College faculty member Luke Faust and recent university graduate Imani Jefferson.
“Recognition for this particular video is especially meaningful because it showcases IUP’s commitment to individual attention for all of our students, meeting students where they are and helping them to achieve their goals, including through challenging life circumstances,” Segar said.
Emmy winners will be announced on Oct. 14.
To watch the video, visit www.iup.edu.
