INDIANA, Pa. – In-state students at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania may see lower tuition costs, possibly as soon as this fall.
"It's a major step forward for us as we look at what our students need," IUP President Michael Driscoll said.
The university's Council of Trustees approved the proposal to reduce current and prospective undergraduate students' annual tuition by nearly 20% at the Feb. 18 meeting.
That amount applies to those taking 15 credits per semester and could mean a savings of $1,854 per year.
For students enrolled in 18-credit semesters, the savings could be $3,768, or 32%.
Annual tuition will then be $7,716 for in-state undergraduates, regardless of academic credit load.
The former cost was $9,570 per year.
"This is not financially positive for us in the short term but it's the right thing to do for our students," Driscoll said. "We're not here to get rich or make money. We're here to serve students."
Since the trustees approved the plan, it was sent to the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors for approval.
That is scheduled to be done at the March 2 meeting.
School officials have said that money to cover the reduction will come out of the university's reserves, funds from the American Rescue Plan and other sources.
Increased enrollment from tuition affordability will offset future shortfalls, school officials predicted.
Driscoll said a key part of the new strategic plan, which was recently adopted, is examining educational affordability.
Discussion on lowering the tuition began about three months ago with the analysis of several years worth of data.
"We've been watching the challenges the students were having with the cost to attend IUP," he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic also put stress on enrollment, not just at IUP but across the country.
"Prioritizing IUP's financial issues to ensure stability has been critically important to IUP's present and its future," trustees Chairman Sam Smith said in a release. "These decisions were made carefully and strategically."
Smith said school leaders see a need for flexibility in higher education.
"We know that affordability has become even more important to them and this new tuition plan reflects our prioritization of student success," the chairman said.
Additionally, for the past three years, IUP has frozen tuition, meal costs and fees.
Housing costs have remained steady since 2016 as well.
IUP enrolled 9,300 students in the fall semester and 6,660 in the spring.
Driscoll said he's hopeful the state board of governors will approve the university's plan.
