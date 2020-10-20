INDIANA – Upset with the restructuring efforts at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, senior journalism student Mariama Mansaray has taken to Change.org to make her and her fellow classmates’ voices heard.
“I don’t think it’s right what the school is doing,” she said.
Mansaray is opposed to the restructuring efforts announced by university officials last week that were accompanied by news that several schools in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education will be combined to pool resources.
The Indiana University move has been deemed “IUP NextGen” and its described as a “student-centered and forward looking” approach to higher education, according to a release from the university.
Because of this, IUP will also be combining the “College of Humanities and Social Sciences and the College of Fine Arts ... into a college focused on the creative arts, humanities and design” and some departments and programs will be discontinued, merged and/or placed into a moratorium, while others may be moved among the colleges.
“Students benefit with streamlined coursework and collaboration between departments as colleges are reordered,” IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said.
“This new structure creates a more logical ordering of programs for ongoing and for prospective students, which can help marketing, recruitment, enrollment and retention and persistence.”
The journalism department at IUP is housed in the humanities and social sciences college and Mansaray has heard rumors that it’s up for termination along with the public relations department.
She said the departments, both of which she belongs, are like a family, and though she is a senior, she doesn’t want to see her professors lose their jobs.
The release said faculty union leadership IUP was notified of possible furloughs as a result of IUP NextGen and Fryling assured that the university is following the guidelines of the collective bargaining agreement.
“Decisions about non-instructional faculty have not yet been determined,” she added.
To avoid that situation, Mansaray offered an alternative plan in her petition that she said was recommended by the faculty union, the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties.
Instead of dissolution of the departments, it recommends journalism and public relations merge with the communications media department, which is housed in the education and communications college.
“This merger would address a number of admittedly crucial issues, such as improving faculty-to-student ratios, enhancing the economic efficiency of the new department, ensuring an increase in student enrollment and vastly elevating the entire experience of students in this combined and comprehensive course of study,” she wrote.
Fryling said there have been no decisions made as far as specific departments or programs being eliminated yet. Those will come at a later date.
For students in the affected dissolutions, a “teach out” plan will be provided, which will allow them to finish their degree at Indiana University.
Although the restructuring will affect several disciplines, that doesn’t mean the university will be investing some areas more than others, according to the release.
“IUP’s areas of focus will be science, math, computer science, pre-engineering and engineering; allied health disciplines; behavioral health; business; and proactive cross-disciplinary and multi-thematic areas,” IUP President Michael Driscoll said in the release.
“These selected areas of focus have been determined from student demand, employer demand and demonstrated areas of IUP strength.”
Mansaray disagrees, stating that the university has always had more enrollment in the humanities departments.
She thinks the school is restructuring to become more STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) focused, and that isn’t needed.
That’s why she started the “Restore the Journalism Department at Indiana University of Pennsylvania” petition, to try and influence the IUP leadership’s decision.
“Everybody’s angry,” she said.
“They don’t know how this is affecting people.”
Mansaray said the alumni association has reached out to her and will be taking her petition, which had nearly 2,000 of 2,500 signatures as of Tuesday, and moving it up the chain.
She and her fellow students are also planning a protest in support of their cause for Oct. 28 and 29 and are using #SaveIUPJournalism as well.
More information on those gatherings will be available soon, Mansaray said.
The proposed restructuring changes are expected to take effect in the fall of 2021.
