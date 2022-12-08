INDIANA, Pa. – More than 500 graduates will be honored on Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania's winter commencement ceremony at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
Students who have earned graduate degrees will be recognized at 9:30 a.m. and those that have earned bachelor's or associate degrees will be honored at 1 p.m.
A live broadcast of the event will be streamed on the university's YouTube channel. Visit www.iup.edu/commencement for more information and a link to view the ceremony.
