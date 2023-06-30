INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana University of Pennsylvania has teamed up with the Pennsylvania State Police, Indiana County Commissioners and sheriff Bob Fyock and Margy Gray State Farm Insurance to raise awareness about safe driving for the Fourth of July holiday.
The Indiana County Highway Safety Project is offered through the school's institute for rural health and safety.
"Drunk and impaired driving, aggressive driving and speeding and distracted driving continue to be a significant factor in fatal crashes," project coordinator Amy Shellhammer said in a release. "Young drivers – ages 16 to 24 – and older drivers – over the age of 65 – are overrepresented in all collisions. Education about these issues is a major part of the project objective."
The rural health and safety group was recently awarded a $104,000 federal grant through the PennDOT for use in raising awareness in PennDOT's District 10, which includes Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties.
Through a cooperative agreement with the commissioners of the counties and IUP, the highway safety program aims to offer education and information "to serve the statistically identified traffic safety needs for the groups in those communities."
Shellhammer said last year in District 10, there were 49 traffic fatalities.
"We would like to remind people to be safe and be smart over the Independence Day holiday by bringing awareness to this and placing 49 small American flags on the courthouse front lawn prior to (Tuesday)," she said.
A banner explaining the project and flag meaning will also be placed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.