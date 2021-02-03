With a total of more than $81 million, the Indiana University of Pennsylvania not only surpassed its Imagine Unlimited fundraiser goal but was also able to end the campaign six months early.
The response was overwhelming but not surprising for campaign co-chair Bill Madia.
“Our donors have been very clear about the impact that IUP has had on their lives and the resulting necessity they feel to support current and future students because of how IUP has changed their lives,” Madia said in a release.
The fundraiser “exceeded all previous” campaigns organized by the university by more than $35 million when the goal of $75 million was set in April 2018.
It also included the school’s largest one-time gifts in its history: $23 million from alumni John and Char Kopchick and $7 million from alumni Tim and Deb Cejka.
The success of the endeavor is the result of more than 63,000 donations from more than 22,000 donors, the release said.
Aside from the Cejkas, there was another $7 million gift and there were nine others ranging between $1 million and $6.9 million.
Most were in the $25,000 or less range.
Funding raised by this endeavor will go toward new facilities, research, scholarships, alumni networking opportunities and more.
“The Imagine Unlimited comprehensive campaign is about imagining everything that IUP can be, positioning our students to be able to change the world,” President Michael Driscoll said.
“Donors tell us that IUP helped them to realize their own potential, and that they feel compelled to pay it forward, to provide new opportunities and support to students now and in the future.”
One of the students who has benefited from this program is Isaac Dewar.
Dewar studies applied mathematics at IUP and comes from a single-parent household. He was able to quit a full-time job to concentrate on his schoolwork because of the grant.
“This scholarship has made it much easier. It covers the necessities, so I can take care of myself,” Dewar said.
An additional 450 students also have benefited from Imagine Unlimited because of more than $430,000 raised in the past nine months, which went to an assistance fund for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
