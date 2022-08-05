INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana University of Pennsylvania students gathered in the Hadley Union Building on Friday to present their months-long research in a variety of fields at the Undergraduate Summer Opportunities for Applying Research symposium.
One of those 17 students was Nickolas Vasil, an Ebensburg native and Central Cambria graduate.
"I'm happy to finally make it in person," he said.
Vasil has presented at U-SOAR before but the COVID-19 pandemic required the event to be held virtually for several years.
The university senior is a biology major on a pre-med track, and his research pertained to studying how serotonin administration affected mice.
Vasil said the IUP laboratory had already been working on related subjects when he joined, but his experiment focused on two groups of genetically different male and female mice.
The abstract looked at how the animals' neurotransmitters responded to the serotonin.
Vasil administered 5-hydroxytryptophan – a synthetic precursor to serotonin – to the subjects and recorded the head twitch responses.
This was done in a colony of mice from IUP and another brought in from Hilltop Labs.
What the undergraduate found was the serotonin boost caused more head twitches in the female mice, especially from Hilltop group.
These results led him to wonder if estrogen in the subjects affected the results and he wants to look into that in the future.
Future studies will focus on completing the dose response for the more affected group and addressing the sex and strain difference related to compounds that act on different types of serotonin receptors.
Other research projects ranged from art to theater, the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic on mathematics learning, opioid addiction and many other disciplines.
Jacob Jencks, of Manassas, Virginia, provided detailed descriptions of prototypes and the history of panorama backgrounds used in theater productions and movies.
"It used to be used in the 1900s a lot as a story-telling device," he said.
The concept is a stretch of painted fabric on a continuous loop that can be transitioned to give the effect of actors traveling.
Jencks' research examined how to update this set piece, and he will use the results for his senior project presentation of "The Trail to Oregon" this fall.
The undergraduate described the chance to present his findings as a "really good opportunity."
He also pointed out that U-SOAR is a great way to show that research doesn't always have to be high science.
"Anyone who wants to figure something out can do it," Jencks said.
U-SOAR is in its eighth year at the university and allows undergraduates a chance to do extensive research. A stipend is provided.
"We want to give students space in the summer ... so they can really delve deep with no distractions," said Bethany Jackson, the IUP director of research services and compliance.
"Our goal is to make hands-on, deep engagement accessible to students," Jackson said.
Her colleague, Andrea Palmiotto, director of the office of undergraduate research, agreed.
Palmiotto said it can be intimidating for undergraduates to take on research projects but they encourage them to do so.
She added that the presentations at this year's U-SOAR looked great and noted the benefits of the students to see how their processes of study related to each other.
