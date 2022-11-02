JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two Cambria County natives studying at Indiana University of Pennsylvania have been selected for the 2022 Quota of Indiana, Pa. merit-based scholarships.
Speech language pathology majors Emily Krisko, of Portage, and Kaylee Schall, of Ebensburg, were chosen because of their service to others, academic achievement and leadership.
This award is for students in IUP’s Department of Communication Disorders, Special Education, and Disability Services.
Quota of Indiana has more than 50 active members and has operated in the Indiana community for 66 years. Quotarians are known for their service to deaf, hard-of-hearing and speech-impaired individuals, as well as disadvantaged women and children.
