INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana University of Pennsylvania has been chosen as a Federal Aviation Administration Collegiate Training Institution.
That means the school can now be part of the FAA's Unmanned Aircraft System-Collegiate Training Initiative Program and is the only university in the state chosen for the recognition.
"It's definitely an honor for IUP's uncrewed aircraft systems certificates to receive this designation from the Federal Aviation Administration and to be the only university in Pennsylvania that the FAA has designated as a UAS Certified Training Institution," geography professor John Benhart Jr., said in a release.
He's an FAA certified remote sUAS pilot that leads Indiana University's unmanned aircraft systems programs and will direct the collegiate training offering.
In order to qualify for this recognition, a school must offer a bachelor's or associate degree in unmanned aircraft systems or a degree with a related concentration, minor or certificate.
The institutions must also provide curriculum covering various aspects of unmanned training, including hands-on flight practice, maintenance, safety and more.
Indiana University program was developed by Benhart because of the interest in high-accuracy mapping.
"IUP was really ahead of the curve in terms of using drones to do mapping in our geographic information science program," he said. "Offering the training for students to prepare to become FAA certified remote pilots and to carry our drone flight missions was a natural outgrowth of our programs in the department."
The professor noted the aviation administration's approval shows the organization's confidence in the school's offerings and expects with this endorsement, the program will only grow.
For more information, visit www.iup.edu.
