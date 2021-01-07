The Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Mount Aloysius College have pushed off in-person education until February, the schools announced this week.
“We have to make sure people are safe – our students and our employees,” IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said.
Although students at both institutions will begin the term as planned, those at the Mount won’t return to in-person courses until Feb. 1 and students at IUP won’t begin face-to-face lessons until Feb. 8.
Virtual education is scheduled to take place in the interim, beginning Jan. 19 at IUP and Jan. 25 at the Mount.
The return to campus housing also has been rearranged.
“Unless notified, students should plan to remain away from campus and the Indiana community until immediately before in-person classes resume,” a university release said.
However, because not everyone can avoid the return, residence and dining halls will open as planned.
Mount Aloysius has scheduled a staggered approach.
Students are to be assigned a time and date between Jan. 18 through Jan. 31, and are required to submit a negative COVID-19 test to the college 72-hours prior to returning to campus.
Additionally, before moving in they must be tested again.
Meanwhile, Indiana University has contracted with Virus Geeks to offer free testing at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, which starts Monday and continues through mid-April.
IUP students are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity.
Aside from these changes, the spring academic calendars remain the same at both institutions.
Pennsylvania Highlands Community College students will begin the new semester Jan. 19 in a virtual format, while the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown will start some in-person classes the same day.
At this time, the Pitt satellite campus is still in the “elevated risk” posture which means classes can be held in person with the exception of large lectures.
According to a December update from the school’s main campus, the Flex@Pitt will continue to be used in all operating postures – this allows students to choose the learning model that works best for them.
“Our spring term will be volatile, but our plan was designed to withstand volatility,” the statement said.
“We are very attentive to the processes we have in place and will adhere to public health guidance as we head into a difficult start to the spring term.”
When students return to campus they will be required to follow county and state guidance, and those from outside Pennsylvania must provide either a negative test result or quarantine for 14 days.
St. Francis University is set to start face-to-face lessons Jan. 18 with no spring break scheduled.
