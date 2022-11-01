INDIANA, Pa. – After postponing its centennial celebration, the Indiana University of Pennsylvania marching band will mark its 100th year with special events on Friday and Saturday.
“We are very excited to welcome our marching band family to campus for this special reunion,” said Khatmeh Osserian-Hanna, vice president for university advancement.
Former band members will have the opportunity to perform with current members during Saturday’s halftime and postgame shows at Frank Cignetti Field.
That evening, the group will gather for a special dinner, at which the documentary “Sustaining Grace,” which tells the story of the band’s history, will premiere. The film was created by marching band alumni Mary Megna, a 1984 music education graduate, and Jarrell Verbecken, a 2018 communications media graduate.
The IUP marching band formed in 1921 and the following year gave its first performance, and is now under the direction of Charles Casavant.
