INDIANA, Pa. – Through its winter collection, Indiana University of Pennsylvania's Rho Tau Chi military service fraternity collected 3,000 holiday stockings for homeless veterans.
Each bundle includes toiletries, gloves, hats and other necessities. Once filled, the stockings were distributed to residents of Indiana County Veterans' Parsonage, Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania, Shepherd's Heart Fellowship and the Veteran's Home in Pittsburgh.
This is the sixth year for the initiative, which typically generates around 2,500 stockings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.