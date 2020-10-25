Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate Madeline Hoover will present an organ recital at noon Thursday at First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St. in downtown Johnstown.
She will preform works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Flor Peeters and Josef Rheinberger on the church’s 3,000-pipe Skinner organ.
Hoover teaches piano through the IUP Community Music School and is a graduate assistant.
A light lunch will follow.
There is no charge to attend, but donations will be accepted.
