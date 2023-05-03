INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana University of Pennsylvania's exploration of creating a school of osteopathic medicine recently received a large boost from alumnus Rich Caruso, who donated $1 million in honor of his 101-year-old mother.
The 1983 accounting graduate announced the contribution during an event honoring alumni endowments to the university.
"I felt like this is what I could afford and the school could use," Caruso said. "I'm hopeful my contribution jump-starts others to do the same."
The donation is driven by personal experience and the school's exploration of the new department.
The alum's mother, Margaret C. Caruso, struggled with finding in-person care from a doctor during a recent hospitalization.
While at a small medical center in the state, Caruso's mother had to receive care from a doctor in Pittsburgh via telemedicine.
Although the in-house nursing staff was helpful, Caruso described the situation as a shortcoming of community health care.
It was at that time he also learned of IUP's possible investigation into a school of osteopathic medicine and wanted to help.
The university decided on this path because of several reasons but specifically because "there are not enough trained physicians to provide care to Pennsylvania's citizens."
The ratio of available primary care physicians to patients is 1,367-1, according to the United Health Foundation.
There's also a growing demand for this type of medical education.
In 2021, there were 22,708 applicants competing for 8,280 seats at schools of osteopathic medicine, and doctor of osteopathic medicine graduates are more likely to pursue primary care in rural and underserved areas, IUP information states.
Caruso said he believes establishing a successful school of osteopathic medicine at the university "will be as transformative to IUP" adding that the new offering is "well-needed" in the state.
"IUP – and our incredible alumni – are focused on a true commitment to our students and to making a difference in our world by creating extraordinary leaders," IUP President Michael Driscoll said in a release. "Financial support for a school of osteopathic medicine requires significant startup investment from sources outside IUP's normal operating budget – meaning private donors and state and federal appropriations – and Mr. Caruso's gift provides wonderful momentum to this important work."
Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna, vice president for university advancement, described Caruso's donation as a "generous gift."
"The confidence, love and respect that our alumni and friends have for this university is truly inspiring," she said in the release. "They care deeply about student success and IUP excellence, and they also are fully engaged with our commitment to lead the way in health and wellness."
The next steps to establish a school of osteopathic medicine is to hire a founding dean, which is expected to be done this summer, and seek accreditation from the American Osteopathic Association's Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation.
The accreditation process lasts three to five years and includes self-studies, feasibility study and site visits.
Caruso said he'd be excited to have others join his effort to get the new school off the ground and add to IUP's offerings.
The alum has long been active with the university with his philanthropic endeavors as well as volunteerism.
Caruso has been a member of the Foundation for IUP Board of Directors since 2007, and was president of that group from 2015 to 2019. In 2020, Caruso established the Richard F. and Margaret C. Caruso Scholarship at IUP in honor of his parents.
Prior to creating his own consulting firm in which he acts as an interim manager for companies in transition, Caruso spent nearly 40 years as a certified public accountant and later executive for several companies.
