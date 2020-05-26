Four Indiana University of Pennsylvania faculty members have been chosen for the University Senate Distinguished Faculty Awards, one of which, Dana Driscoll, is a 1999 graduate of Forest Hills High School.
Driscoll, director of the Kathleen Jones White Writing Center, received the distinguished award for research.
Her work focuses on how people learn to write and transfer that knowledge to various circumstances and how they can be supported by research-based writing center practices.
Currently, Driscoll is part of the Writing Transfer Project, which is a multi-institutional team of researchers that are supported by grants from the Conference on College Composition and Communication and the Spencer Foundation.
She’s also participating in a decade-long study of 13 student writers as they move from numerous college writing tasks into the workplace and beyond.
Additionally, Driscoll serves as the co-editor of Writing Spaces, an open source textbook series for first-year composition courses and an article reviewer for the Writing Center Journal, Present Tense, Writing Program Administration and Composition Forum.
During her career, she has served on the executive committee and been the connected community editor for the Conference on College Composition and Communication as well as a founding editorial board member of the Writing, Research, Pedagogy and Policy series with Southern Illinois University Press and the Peer Review, an International Writing Centers Association journal.
