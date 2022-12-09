INDIANA, Pa. – Current and future domestic, out-of-state undergraduate students at Indiana University of Pennsylvania are getting a break on tuition costs for the upcoming academic year.
The school’s council of trustees voted Thursday evening to approve a tuition reduction for this group that is modeled after the price drop that was provided to in-state students announced earlier this year.
“IUP remains committed to meeting the needs of our commonwealth students and families, but in light of changing demographics, especially in western Pennsylvania, offering an affordable, quality education to students from outside Pennsylvania just makes sense and can help to address important workforce needs in our state,” IUP Council of Trustees Chairman Sam Smith said in a release. “Offering this opportunity to out-of-state students also helps to increase the diversity of the IUP community, which is a key goal of our strategic plan.”
The new model will allow students taking 15 credits a semester to save 20% per semester, or about $2,600.
Those with a larger workload, taking 18-credit terms, will save more money – a total of $5,468 per year, according to the university.
Additionally, domestic, out-of-state undergraduate students who take 13 or 14 credits can expect a tuition savings of $838 and $1,764, respectively.
Students registered for fewer than 12 credits per semester will still pay $463 per credit.
This fall, IUP’s enrollment of domestic, out-of-state undergraduates was roughly 4% of the total undergraduate population.
That’s a roughly 3% decrease from 10 years ago.
“We understand the financial challenges that our students and families continue to face,” IUP President Michael Driscoll said in a statement.
“Affordability is a serious concern. The core principle of our strategic plan is student-centeredness, and this action helps us to meet the needs and wants of our students, as we continue to maintain our academic quality and rigor.
“This proposal reflects significant, careful analysis and review by the Tuition Model and Pricing Workgroup, which includes students and members of the IUP community from across a number of divisions. This group continues to do an incredible job in bringing new ideas and initiatives to the table, while keeping the changing needs of our students and families as the focus.”
All of this is in conjunction with the tuition, fees and meal cost freeze IUP instituted for the past four years.
These tuition changes are expected to take effect by next fall.
