INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana University of Pennsylvania has been picked by the U.S. Department of Defense to receive a more than $996,000 grant to pilot a summer immersion program for cybersecurity students to develop language foundations and proficiency in Chinese.
The local school is the only one in the nation chosen for this work, which will be overseen by Waleed Farag, a professor of computer science and director of IUP’s Institute of Cybersecurity.
Shijuan (Laurel) Liu, professor of Chinese in the university’s department of foreign languages, is the co-principal investigator on the project and will be the program’s lead instructor.
“As an established Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense for more than two decades and with a successful Chinese language program and renowned faculty as leaders in both teaching practice and research in the field of teaching Chinese language, IUP has the resources, expertise and committed instructors to deliver a quality, influential Chinese Language program,” Farag said in a release.
The total of $996,350 in funding will help the school develop and implement the two-year project from 2023 to 2025.
Indiana University may receive another $500,000 for an additional year of study.
Fifteen students will take part in the 10-week immersion program and must qualify to do so by having prior education or experience with Chinese and being American citizens.
This year’s work will focus on planning and development, as well as curriculum design and recruitment of applicants, with the first course taking place next summer.
The second program, if funded, will be scheduled for the summer of 2025, and students will receive continued support to help sustain and improve their proficiency in the Chinese language.
Steve Hovan, dean of the IUP Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, described the offering as an exciting opportunity “to integrate the strengths of both” the cybersecurity and Chinese language programs “and serve as a model for other institutions and provide a clear benefit for our national defense.”
