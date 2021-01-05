Indiana University of Pennsylvania is one of 37 higher education institutions that will receive up to $30,000 in “It’s On Us” state grants to combat sexual assault on campus, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.
The funding is available for use from January through May of 2022 and will be used to expand the Green Dot bystander intervention curriculum, which gives community members the tools to recognize and respond to high-risk situations.
IUP efforts will target the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and/or questioning, intersex and asexual and/or ally (LGBTQIA) community to improve awareness and build on prevention work.
“The grant will help expand the ‘Break the Silence’ campaign which focuses on Gov. Wolf’s safety initiatives regarding anonymous reporting and protection from sanctions for reporting sexual violence,” a statement from the university said. “IUP’s LGBTQIA Support, led by Tedd Cogar, will work with campus student groups Pride Alliance, Queer Colors and other minority groups to continue the community responsibility bystander training.”
During the next 16 months, IUP will use the funding to expand anonymous reporting awareness, post all gender restroom signs in buildings on campus and hold training events and continue social media outreach.
There will also be a book discussion of “Fun Home” – a “graphic memoir” by Alison Bechdel’s about her own struggles – and a screening of “The Lavender Scare” – a documentary shedding light on a campaign to fire employees suspected of being homosexual.
According to university officials, Cogar wrote in the grant application that the LGBTQIA students at IUP “have expressed increased levels of anxiety, fear and depression.”
“Our intention is to create a variety of spaces where students can discuss their experiences through art, through training and literature material and through our book, movie and performance discussions,” he said.
Indiana University has received this grant previously – having kicked off the Green Dot program in 2016 with the initial funding.
In subsequent years, the university has used the additional grants to continue and expand the initiative.
For example, in 2018 the school used the grant to put a special focus on programs for men that included a social media campaign, speakers and film screenings.
The Green Dot program is based in The Haven Project, which provides support and counseling for students who experience domestic, relationship or sexual violence.
It also provides education on consent, sexual, domestic and relationship violence, stalking and bystander education.
For more information about the school’s initiatives visit www.iup.edu/haven.
