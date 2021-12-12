The Indiana University of Pennsylvania is one of 34 schools chosen to receive up to $30,000 in an "It's On Us PA" state grant to combat sexual assault on campus.
"Pennsylvania's colleges and universities must be a safe space for students to learn and grow without fear of violence, harassment, or abuse," Gov. Tom Wolf said in a release. "Each one of us has a responsibility to promote healthy relationships, and the It's On Us PA grant program was created to provide pathways to trainings and resources that improve campus culture and engagement."
IUP will it's $30,000 grant to complete a comprehensive evaluation of the school's institutional response to sexual violence.
That includes an evaluation of services provided, barriers to accessing those resources, reporting options, awareness of the university's affirmative consent language and more.
"The Pennsylvania Department of Education strongly supports any effort to create inclusive, welcoming and safe learning environments," state acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega said in the release. "It's On Us PA has cultivated change across the commonwealth by investing in targeted resources, supporting students and faculty and reminding Pennsylvanians that sexual violence will not be tolerated on our campuses."
For a full list of this year's recipients, visit www.education.pa.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.